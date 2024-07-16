Noisy work environments cause mental and physical tiredness

Nearly three quarters of UK workers (71%) say working in a noisy work environment makes them mentally tired, according to research.

According to the poll of 2,000 workers globally for audio and video technology company Jabra, of which 500 came from the UK, nearly half (47%) said they found it difficult for them to be productive at work when colleagues were taking calls at their desks without headphones.

A similar percentage, 49%, reported it was equally difficult to lead or participate in calls when colleagues are taking calls from their desks without headphones.

To avoid noise and limit distractions, more than half of UK workers (53%) say they are expected to take calls or online meetings away from their desks in a separate room and use professional headphones (66%).

Poor audio quality also had negative consequences on work and wellbeing, with more than half (58%) of UK workers saying poor-quality audio during conference calls negatively affected their wellbeing.

Along with the mental tiredness that came with noise, 60% of those polled said a noisy environment made them feel physically tired.

Workers by and large believed employers have a responsibility to address audio issues in a variety of ways.

This ranged from providing noise-cancelling headphones as part of standard office equipment (36%) through to allowing employees to work from home more frequently (39%).

More than a third (34%) said their employer could also designate specific areas for different types of activities, such as quiet zones or collaborative zones, to ensure employees have the options available in the offices for optimal performance and mental wellbeing.

Nigel Dunn, VP EMEA north at Jabra, said: “Sound type, intensity and individual sensitivity play significant roles in how we function at work and have a huge impact on mental health and wellbeing, and productivity and performance.”