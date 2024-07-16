ErgonomicsHealth and safetyWellbeing and health promotionOccupational HealthOHW+

Noisy work environments cause mental and physical tiredness

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Nearly three quarters of UK workers (71%) say working in a noisy work environment makes them mentally tired, according to research.

According to the poll of 2,000 workers globally for audio and video technology company Jabra, of which 500 came from the UK, nearly half (47%) said they found it difficult for them to be productive at work when colleagues were taking calls at their desks without headphones.

A similar percentage, 49%, reported it was equally difficult to lead or participate in calls when colleagues are taking calls from their desks without headphones.

To avoid noise and limit distractions, more than half of UK workers (53%) say they are expected to take calls or online meetings away from their desks in a separate room and use professional headphones (66%).

Noise and health

Noise risk assessment: Setting up and running a hearing surveillance programme

How occupational health practitioners can address noise at work

Poor audio quality also had negative consequences on work and wellbeing, with more than half (58%) of UK workers saying poor-quality audio during conference calls negatively affected their wellbeing.

Along with the mental tiredness that came with noise, 60% of those polled said a noisy environment made them feel physically tired.

Workers by and large believed employers have a responsibility to address audio issues in a variety of ways.

This ranged from providing noise-cancelling headphones as part of standard office equipment (36%) through to allowing employees to work from home more frequently (39%).

More than a third (34%) said their employer could also designate specific areas for different types of activities, such as quiet zones or collaborative zones, to ensure employees have the options available in the offices for optimal performance and mental wellbeing.

Nigel Dunn, VP EMEA north at Jabra, said: “Sound type, intensity and individual sensitivity play significant roles in how we function at work and have a huge impact on mental health and wellbeing, and productivity and performance.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Is self-referral the answer to soaring MSK issues?

Workers with back pain to consider quitting over...

Three-quarters of bus drivers say work caused MSK...

Five ways to support employees with chronic pain

CPD: Ergonomics in relation to health and safety

CPD activities: Ergonomics in relation to health and...

Rising computer use putting workers at risk of...

Study: tool encourages workers to self-manage back pain

Health and disability white paper expected alongside Budget...

‘Pandemic posture’ leaving workers struggling with back and...