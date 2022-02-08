Fit for WorkConditionsMental health conditionsCoronavirusHealth surveillance

Even with Covid, everyday illnesses mustn’t be forgotten for overseas staff

by Sarah Dennis
by Sarah Dennis Shutterstock
Supporting the health and wellbeing of international or dispersed teams can be challenging, especially when occupational health practitioners may also be navigating the pandemic across multiple countries. But, as Sarah Dennis outlines, it is vital to recognise that managing the health needs of overseas’ workers goes much deeper than just Covid-19. When it comes to supporting health and wellbeing, the focus for many companies has been on navigating the ever-changing landscape of the Covid-19 pandemic, and understandably so. This is particularly the case for companies who have staff overseas: just as the situation with the pandemic regularly changes in the UK, so it does in every country, so there’s a lot to manage. However, it is vital that support for everyday illnesses is not overlooked. It’s important to remember, first of course, that there is no NHS abroad. Employees who have been used to being able to call their GP in the UK and get health concerns checked out will find a very different landscape when working abroad. They’ll look to their employer for how to find support, and it’s important that employers are able to offer it. The added challenge for employers, HR and occupational health practitioners is that their overseas workforce is often remote. A head office might be based in the UK, with staff posted throughout the world. So it’s even more important that there are robust and clear processes to support people.

Recognising issues that may develop

Health and overseas working

Some employees will develop health issues while they’re working abroad, possibly even related to their work placement. Musculoskeletal conditions can arise or be exacerbated from bad working posture, long hours, or not having access to usual sporting and fitness activities such as a gym or running club. Mental health can also be challenged as a result of being away from family
Sarah Dennis is head of international at Towergate Health & Protection

