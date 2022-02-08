Nearly half of employers managing workers with long Covid

- Offering occupational health assessments (70%)
- Tailoring support to individual need (60%)
- Promoting flexible working (58%)
Research from the HR body the CIPD along with health insurer Simplyhealth has also found one in four employers (26%) now include long Covid among their main causes of long-term sickness absence. Worryingly, the survey of 804 organisations representing more than 4.3 million employees concluded that a fifth (20%) of employers did not know whether any employees had experienced ongoing symptoms from Covid-19 in the last year, suggesting the problem could be underestimated as a workplace issue. Only a quarter (26%) of organisations were providing training or guidance for line managers on how to support people to stay at work when managing health conditions, and an even smaller number (19%) provided any guidance for employees. This meant some employees could be missing out on vital support from their employer or may not feel confident about how to disclose any issues and get the right support, the CIPD argued. However, more positively, of those employers with employees who have experienced long Covid, many were taking steps to support their staff. Actions included:
