DisabilityCoronavirusLong CovidReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

Nearly half of employers managing workers with long Covid

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Almost half (46%) of organisations have employees who have experienced long Covid in the past 12 months, a study has shown, with access to occupational health being seen as a key way to manage and support this long-term, and potentially debilitating, condition. Research from the HR body the CIPD along with health insurer Simplyhealth has also found one in four employers (26%) now include long Covid among their main causes of long-term sickness absence. Worryingly, the survey of 804 organisations representing more than 4.3 million employees concluded that a fifth (20%) of employers did not know whether any employees had experienced ongoing symptoms from Covid-19 in the last year, suggesting the problem could be underestimated as a workplace issue. Only a quarter (26%) of organisations were providing training or guidance for line managers on how to support people to stay at work when managing health conditions, and an even smaller number (19%) provided any guidance for employees. This meant some employees could be missing out on vital support from their employer or may not feel confident about how to disclose any issues and get the right support, the CIPD argued. However, more positively, of those employers with employees who have experienced long Covid, many were taking steps to support their staff. Actions included:
  • Offering occupational health assessments (70%)
  • Tailoring support to individual need (60%)
  • Promoting flexible working (58%)
Rachel Suff, senior policy adviser for employment relations at the CIPD, said: “Long Covid remains a growing issue that employers need to be aware of, and they should take appropriate steps to support employees with the condition. There’s a risk that those who experience ongoing long Covid symptoms may not get the support they need in the workplace and could even fall out of work.” [pullquote]There’s a risk that those who experience ongoing long Covid symptoms may not get the support they need in the workplace and could even fall out of work.” – Rachel Suff, CIPD[/pullquote]

'Timely and accessible' access to occupational health

Within the report, Working with long Covid, the CIPD and Simplyhealth outlined a number of key recommendations to help organisations and individuals manage and better understand long Covid. The in
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Research raises hopes of new treatments for long...

One in 50 thought to have long Covid

Occupational health must develop ‘trustful’ relationships to support...

Severe Covid-19 ‘substantially’ increases risk of death within...

Covid, climate change and infodemic set to disrupt...

Workload, stress, and casualisation making higher education a...

Long Covid support needs to go beyond workplace...

Working together to tackle long Covid

Thinking about occupational health nursing beyond the pandemic

CPD: Long Covid – a catalyst for greater...