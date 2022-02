Nearly half of employers managing workers with long Covid

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Offering occupational health assessments (70%)

Tailoring support to individual need (60%)

Promoting flexible working (58%)

'Timely and accessible' access to occupational health

Research from the HR body the CIPD along with health insurer Simplyhealth has also found one in four employers (26%) now include long Covid among their main causes of long-term sickness absence. Worryingly, the survey of 804 organisations representing more than 4.3 million employees concluded that a fifth (20%) of employers did not know whether any employees had experienced ongoing symptoms from Covid-19 in the last year, suggesting the problem could be underestimated as a workplace issue. Only a quarter (26%) of organisations were providing training or guidance for line managers on how to support people to stay at work when managing health conditions, and an even smaller number (19%) provided any guidance for employees. This meant some employees could be missing out on vital support from their employer or may not feel confident about how to disclose any issues and get the right support, the CIPD argued. However, more positively, of those employers with employees who have experienced long Covid, many were taking steps to support their staff. Actions included:Rachel Suff, senior policy adviser for employment relations at the CIPD, said: “Long Covid remains a growing issue that employers need to be aware of, and they should take appropriate steps to support employees with the condition. There’s a risk that those who experience ongoing long Covid symptoms may not get the support they need in the workplace and could even fall out of work.” [pullquote]There’s a risk that those who experience ongoing long Covid symptoms may not get the support they need in the workplace and could even fall out of work.” – Rachel Suff, CIPD[/pullquote]Within the report, Working with long Covid , the CIPD and Simplyhealth outlined a number of key recommendations to help organisations and individuals manage and better understand long Covid. The in