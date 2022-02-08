Workplace cultureLatest NewsChange managementHR strategyOrganisation development

HR must help employers adopt ‘ready for change’ mentality

by Ashleigh Webber
40% of HR professionals don’t think they have the skills they need to drive change
HR teams need to help organisations think about change differently, and shift the mindset from ‘managing’ change to becoming ‘always ready’ for change. This is according to a report from work trends analyst the Josh Bersin Company, which says that change management needs to evolve from being treated as a “sibling” of project management – where business leaders approach change with spreadsheets, deliverables and deadlines – to an organisational design feature that “nudges” people to adopt new behaviours that will transform work. CEO Josh Bersin said: “A new era of change management has arrived – one that puts people, not processes, at the centre; prioritises purpose over procedures; and unleashes employee creativity. “In this new paradigm, change management is no longer about spreadsheets, tools, templates, methodologies, timelines, rigour, and consistency. Instead, a focus on people, iterative and agile practices, flexibility, new approaches, and individuality must take priority. “This is a mandatory evolution all companies must make in order to optimise their business resiliency and navigate and adapt to whatever is ahead.” The Big Reset Playbook on change agility report claims that “change enablement” is a muscle that HR teams will need to help employees build via learning and reinventing workplace cultures. Business resilience is also key to navigating change, as highly resilient organisations are 4.5 times more likely to respond effectively to change.

The report identifies three crucial areas for business resilience: the health and wellbeing of employees, business agility, and adaptive transformation of work design and talent practices. It outlines 10 lessons to help organisations manage an
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

