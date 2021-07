Extent of long Covid may be being under-reported in NHS, study suggests

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Recent estimates based on the REACT-2 survey data have suggested that as many as two million people in England could have long Covid, or a range of lingering symptoms following a Covid-19 infection. However, researchers at Oxford University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have highlighted that this doesn't tally with the numbers of cases being formally recorded as having been diagnosed, which appear to be much lower. Their study , published in the British Journal of General Practice, found that only 23,273 cases of long Covid were formally recorded by GPs between February 2020 and April 2021, in a sample covering 96% of the population. Cases ranged from 20.3 per 100,000 people in the East of England, to 55.6 per 100,000 in London. There were 52.1 cases per 100,000 women compared with 28.1 cases per 100,000 men. Their study involved the analysis of the electronic health records of 57.9 million patients in England. Levels of long Covid reporting also varied greatly between GP practices and with the type of computer systems to record patient information. The researchers said the possible reasons for the discrepancy between survey data and patient records included patients not seeing their GP about possible long Covid; different clinicians and patients holding different dia