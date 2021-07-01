Clinical governanceHealth surveillanceOHW+ResearchRespiratory

Extent of long Covid may be being under-reported in NHS, study suggests

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Formal long Covid diagnoses by GPs and within secondary care are much lower than survey data has suggested, according to research that raises questions around how the condition is being diagnosed, recognised and recorded within the NHS. Recent estimates based on the REACT-2 survey data have suggested that as many as two million people in England could have long Covid, or a range of lingering symptoms following a Covid-19 infection. However, researchers at Oxford University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have highlighted that this doesn't tally with the numbers of cases being formally recorded as having been diagnosed, which appear to be much lower. Their study, published in the British Journal of General Practice, found that only 23,273 cases of long Covid were formally recorded by GPs between February 2020 and April 2021, in a sample covering 96% of the population. Cases ranged from 20.3 per 100,000 people in the East of England, to 55.6 per 100,000 in London. There were 52.1 cases per 100,000 women compared with 28.1 cases per 100,000 men. Their study involved the analysis of the electronic health records of 57.9 million patients in England. Levels of long Covid reporting also varied greatly between GP practices and with the type of computer systems to record patient information. The researchers said the possible reasons for the discrepancy between survey data and patient records included patients not seeing their GP about possible long Covid; different clinicians and patients holding different dia
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

OH applauded for ‘absolutely amazing’ response to the...

CPD activities: improving your practice around gathering and...

Upgrading face masks ‘cuts Covid-19 infection to zero’,...

Boredom, money and health worries affecting lockdown wellbeing

More than two million in England could have...

NMC consultation to gauge future role and shape...

CPD – learning curve: disclosing a disability before...

‘Covid-19 anxiety syndrome’ rears its head as office...

Mental health worsens for newly reliant on financial...

NHS staff with mental health concerns quadruple during...