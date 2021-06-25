More than two million in England could have long Covid

Long CovidNine in 10 Covid sufferers have ongoing symptoms
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than two million adults in England may have had long Covid, a study has suggested. The REACT-2 study, which involved collecting data from random samples of the population between September 2020 and February 2021, found that one in 20 people (around 6%) reported experiencing at least one of 29 symptoms of Covid-19 for 12 weeks or more.
