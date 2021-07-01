Furlough wind-down could spark redundancies

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The wind-down of furlough from today will mean “big income losses” for employees that organisations are not able to keep on payroll, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The 1 July change means that staff will only receive 70% of their wages from government, as employers must pay the other 10% of their furlough pay. The IFS estimates the cost for employers to keep a member of staff on the scheme would rise from £155 per month currently, to £322 during July.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.