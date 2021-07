Furlough wind-down could spark redundancies

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The 1 July change means that staff will only receive 70% of their wages from government, as employers must pay the other 10% of their furlough pay. The IFS estimates the cost for employers to keep a member of staff on the scheme would rise from £155 per month currently, to £322 during July.From 1 August, when the employers’ contribution rises to 20% and the government’s contribution reduces further, the cost will be £489 per month. The scheme will be withdrawn completely after 30 September. Official figures suggest that around 1.5 million workers are still on furlough, and the IFS warns that the changes could prompt an increase in redundancies. “With the cost of keeping employees on furlough rising, we therefore expect to see rising redundancies over the summer even before the final end of the scheme,” a statement from the IFS claimed. “The wind down of the furlough scheme represents a step towards ‘normality’ in the labour market, but it also will mean big income losses for many of those who end up unemployed unless they are swiftly able to find alternative employment.” Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, also predicted the number of people leaving jobs could rise as furlough numbers fall, although conceded: “Whether that leads to a significant rise in employment remains to be seen.” Earlier this week, think tank Resolution Foundation urged caution as the government winds down the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), suggesting that claims the labour market was “overheating” because of staff shortages in some areas were overstated. Many businesses have complained that the winding back of government s