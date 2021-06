To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

SOM said a significant proportion of staff with long Covid are at risk of falling out of the workforce without support, but only half the UK workforce has access to occupational health services. It said many workers with long Covid could lose their jobs if their employers follow sickness absence policies developed before the pandemic. This is because long Covd patients often require many months of recuperation and absence from work. More than two million people in England are thought to have experienced lingering symptoms of Covid-19, including breathlessness, fatigue and “brain fog”. A study has found some 6% of people who had Covid-19 experienced symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more. OH practitioners have found that workers with long Covid have previously had little support and advice from their employers when they are referred to them, according to SOM. It said patients need to be given access to a professional who understands their symptoms, advise on how they can improve their functioning, and help develop a plan for a sustainable and flexible return to work. Lesley Macniven, campaigner for the patient group Long Covid Support and chair of its multidisciplinary employment group, said: “It makes no sense, morally, ethically, or economically, that healthcare and other key workers, who contracted Covid-19 whilst working during the pandemic’s first wave, are being discarded; losing their vocation, their livelihood and their health. “They need more than warm words and memories of weekly applause.