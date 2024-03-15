Fewer middle-aged dying from cancer, but cases rising overall

Fewer middle-aged people (or those aged 35 to 69) are dying from cancer in the UK than at any point over the last 25 years, a study has suggested.

The Cancer Research UK study, published in the British Medical Journal, is the first major study to examine trends in cancer incidence and mortality amongst middle-aged adults in the UK between 1993 to 2018, the charity has claimed.

Overall, rates of people dying from cancer had dropped by 37% in men and by 33% in women, it found. Cervical cancer mortality rates had decreased by 54.3%, showing how cervical screening has already helped to prevent cancer and stop the disease in its tracks, the charity said.

Lung cancer mortality rates had decreased by 53.2% in men and by 20.7% in women, linked to reduced smoking rates in recent decades. Deaths in breast and bowel cancers had also dropped, an indication of, again, the positive impact of screening programmes on earlier diagnosis and treatment.

However, Cancer Research UK also warned that cancer cases are on the rise overall. They increased by 57% in men and 48% in women over the 25 years studied, largely because of the UK’s growing and ageing population as well as lifestyle factors, such as people being overweight or obese.

The researchers found “concerning” increases in rates of melanoma, liver, oral and kidney cancers. Death rates for liver, oral and uterine cancers – all linked to risk factors including UV exposure, alcohol, overweight and obesity, and smoking – were also all increasing.

“This study helps us to see the progress we’ve made in beating cancer and where challenges clearly remain,” said Jon Shelton, Cancer Research UK’s head of cancer intelligence and lead author of the study.

“This research is a useful benchmarking tool for the next 25 years and beyond so that we can take action to save more lives from cancer. We must continue to prevent as many cancer cases as possible, diagnose cancers sooner and develop kinder treatments,” he added.

The charity is urging political leaders to deliver long-term cancer strategies in all the UK nations, including the formation of a National Cancer Council in England to drive cross-government action.