Fit for WorkDisabilityFit notesReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

GPs call for new OH service to relieve fit note burden

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

A GPs’ conference has described needing to issue a fit note within the first four weeks of illness as ‘a huge drain on GP resources’ and called for an independent occupational health service to be set up to do this work instead.

The conference of local medical committees (LMCs) called for self-certification of illness to be extended from its current seven days to 28 days as a permanent change, the GPs’ publication Pulse reported.

A further motion to conference that was passed as a reference, meaning it did not become formal conference policy, argued that GPs were “not best placed” to assess fitness to work.

It called instead for an independent occupational health service to be set up to assess patients.

Proposing the motion, Dr Jasmeet Singh of Glasgow LMC, argued that GPs completing fit notes was a “clear conflict of interest that can endanger the doctor-patient relationship long-term”.

According to Dr Singh, the temporary extension of self-certification during the pandemic showed that patients and employers can be trusted to self-serve for up to four weeks.

Fit notes

Decline in fit notes may show greater trust in employees

Four in 10 fit notes issued for mental health

Rise in stress-related fit notes prompts call to investigate causes

“I commend the government on our negotiations and [ask it to] make this temporary change more permanent,” Pulse reported him as saying, adding that to reduce workload GPs should no longer issue fit notes at all.

Last month, the Department of Health and Social Care said GPs no longer have to put their signature on fit notes for patients, in a bid to reduce workload, according to Pulse. Instead, a new version of the form automatically includes the issuer’s name and profession.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Staff with long Covid should be treated as...

Smaller businesses and TUC unite for call to...

Top 10 HR questions January 2022: that extra...

Next joins Ikea and Wessex Water in reducing...

Surprise sick pay changes – what do HR...

Top 10 HR questions December 2021: NHS Covid...

Decline in fit notes may show greater trust...

Pandemic needs to force a rethink around absence

Security manager told to ‘grow up’ during cancer...

Tube driver injured at work was unfairly dismissed