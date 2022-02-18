Smaller businesses and TUC unite for call to reform sick pay rules

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Adam McCulloch Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

In a letter, the union and business bodies urge Rishi Sunak to “create an effective sick pay system to underpin the economic recovery, ensure that all workers that need access to sick pay would receive it regardless of earnings, and make sure that all employers would be able to afford it.” The letter pointed out that because statutory sick pay was only available to employees earning £120 per week or more, about two million low-paid workers, mostly women, were left without any sick pay at all. As the worst of the pandemic recedes, the TUC and FSB told the chancellor there was “a new awareness of the need for people to protect their health at work, and to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses in the workplace”. At the end of last year, the chancellor announced a rebate for small employers on sick pay. The groups are calling for this rebate to be both made permanent and adjusted to cover all sickness absence, alongside the removal of the lower earnings limit. Ministers turned down proposals to remove the lower earnings limit in summer 2021, arguing it was “not the right time” because the furlough scheme, £20 Universal Credit uplift and temporary employer rebate were all in place. Only the temporary rebate remains in place.