Staff with long Covid should be treated as having disability

one in 50 are thought to be affected by the condition, according to the Office for National Statistics.Employers should treat all staff who have long Covid as if they have a disability, in the absence of clear legislative protections for people with lingering symptoms which can affect their performance at work. The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s head of employment policy, Rebecca Thomas, said all organisations should presume that an individual’s long Covid symptoms meet the threshold required to be classified as a disability in order to avoid falling foul of equality law. Although some campaign groups and bodies including the TUC are pressing the government to recognise long Covid as a disability worthy of protection under the Equality Act 2010, Thomas indicated that the condition has not been around for long enough to fully determine whether it can be classified as a long-term impairment. For a condition to be recognised as a disability under the Equality Act, it must be considered “substantial” and “long term”, unless it is one of several “deemed” disabilities such as cancer or multiple scelerosis. Some of the symptoms of long Covid, including cognitive difficulites and fatigue, can have a significant impact on work performance. Around