Plans to overhaul fit note system to be announced

Rishi Sunak will announce plans to move responsibility for assessing fitness to work away from GPs to “specialist work and health professionals” in England.

In a speech covering plans to overhaul the benefits system, the prime minister is expected to say that the focus must shift away from what people cannot do to the work they might be able to carry out.

“We don’t just need to change the sick note, we need to change the sick note culture so the default becomes what work you can do – not what you can’t,” he expected to say.

A call for evidence will be published alongside the announcement, which will seek responses from healthcare professionals, employers and individuals around how the current system works and how it can be improved.

NHS data showed almost 11 million fit notes were issued last year in England, with 94% of those signed “not fit for work”.

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said the prime minister is right to tackle the issue of rising economic inactivity, but pushing people with mental or physical health conditions into “any” job by threatening to remove their welfare benefits could make their conditions worse.

“Instead, the focus should be on de-risking returning to work for those with long-term health conditions, and critically, on stemming the flow of people who are leaving work due to sickness,” he said. “That means making big improvements to the quality of work on offer so that they can find sustainable employment.

“The government has failed in its promise to deliver an Employment Bill this Parliament, leaving 6.8 million people in severely insecure jobs which can have a negative impact on individuals’ health and mean they cycle in and out of work and remain dependent on Universal Credit. Addressing this must be a priority in the next Parliament.

“We also have to ensure that job flexibility is a day one right so that those with health conditions can have confidence they can agree arrangements that work for them when applying for roles. And we must strengthen statutory sick pay, so that those with fluctuating conditions can sustain employment over the long-term.”

Who will certify fit notes?

In 2022, more health professionals were given the power to certify fit notes, including occupational therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists.

It is not yet clear who Sunak has in mind for fitness to work assessments. The Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) called for fit notes to be reviewed by people trained in occupational health, and said people responsible for declaring fitness to work should have to undergo clinical and medical training.

“SOM would like to see fit note certification acting as a triaged referral point to an occupational health professional to support return to work, and skills in occupational health are barriers to using the fit note to its full potential in general practice,” it said.

“Only 50% of UK employees have access to OH and the government needs to fund OH to support people with health issues to stay and return to work.”

Gwenllian Wynne-Jones, professor of nursing at Keele University, said: “There is a clear need for better support for those struggling at work though better access to OH. However, we must ensure that we don’t disassociate the health system and healthcare professionals from supporting people to work. Effective management of sickness absence requires all stakeholders to be engaged in supporting people to manage their health work.”

‘Over-medicalising’ everyday challenges

Sunak is also expected to say that a “significant number of working aged people have become inactive due to long-term sickness which has in large part been driven by mental health conditions”. He will also warn against “over-medicalising the everyday challenges and worries of life”, echoing comments about mental health awareness that were made by work and pensions secretary Mel Stride last month, but said the government would “never dismiss or downplay the illnesses people have”.