Top 10 HR questions July 2022: heatwaves and fit notes

When is it too hot to work? The July heatwave has led employers to check their health and safety responsibilities about high temperatures.

The number one HR question this month asks if there are limits to the temperature in which employees can be asked to work.

The rules on fit notes were changed at the beginning of July, to extend the types of health professional who can issue them. Nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists can now issue fit notes, in addition to doctors. A number of FAQs on fit notes feature in the top 10.

Other questions look at calculating holiday pay for term-time workers after the Supreme Court’s decision in Harpur Trust v Brazel; the relationship between sickness absence and annual leave; and failure to attend a disciplinary hearing.

The top 10 HR questions in July 2022:

1. Is there a maximum workplace temperature beyond which employees cannot be expected to work?

2. Is an employer obliged to comply with the advice on a fit note?

3. How should an employer calculate a term-time worker’s paid holiday?

4. What further advice should a healthcare professional provide on a fit note where they tick the “may be fit for work” option?

5. Can an employee take annual leave while on long-term sickness absence?

6. What should an employer do if an employee fails to attend a disciplinary hearing?

7. Is it lawful for an employer to ask candidates if they have any criminal convictions?

8. Must an employer wait until the end of the probationary period before dismissing an unsatisfactory probationer?

9. Can a fixed-term contract be terminated before the end of the term if the post is redundant?

10. If an employee has been signed off work for a particular period, can the employer allow them to return early?

