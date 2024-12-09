Four in 10 with disabilities or health conditions missing out due to access issues

Four out of 10 workers with disabilities, chronic long-term health conditions or who are neurodivergent have missed out on events at or outside of their workplace because of accessibility reasons, according to a report.

The study by consultancy Deloitte surveyed 10,000 people with disabilities, chronic health conditions or who are neurodivergent in 20 countries, including 500 in the UK.

The Disability Inclusion at Work report also found more than half (55%) of the UK respondents who were able to work from home at least some of the time stated that their home was more accessible than their employer’s premises, in contrast to 48% globally.

The research found that requesting workplace adjustments is not yet the norm. Just slightly more than a quarter of UK respondents who disclosed their disability or condition with their employer said they had asked for workplace adjustments.

The most common reasons cited for them then not happening was a belief they weren’t necessary (35%), followed by fear of negative perceptions from supervisors (28%), and discouragement from past negative experiences (11%).

More than half (57%) of UK respondents had at least one request denied, compared with 74% globally.

For those who did have requests denied, cost was a primary factor (37% in the UK, 41% globally), followed by difficulties in implementation (35% UK, 30% globally).

Four in 10 as well had experienced ‘microaggressions’, harassment or bullying at work in the past 12 months in the UK, with 23% stating that people had made negative assumptions about their competence in the past year, compared with 30% globally. Nearly a quarter, too, (24%) reported they had been passed over for a promotion, against 25% globally.

Despite a majority (66% in the UK and 52% globally) of microaggressions, harassment, or bullying at work incidents being formally reported, the survey suggested a significant number of such occurrences may still be going unreported.

Nearly a third of UK respondents (27% UK, 36% globally) said they had access to workplace role models with disabilities.

This presence had a positive impact: 34% of those who had access to a role model with disabilities in the UK (47% globally) felt more comfortable disclosing their condition, 39% (58% globally) were more inclined to believe that their employer had an inclusive culture, and 31% (47% globally) felt more confident in achieving their professional goals.

Formal disclosure at work was high (84% in the UK and 88% globally). However, many respondents still chose not to share their disability, neurodivergence or chronic health condition with their team.

Only 37% of UK respondents chose to disclose to less senior members of their team and only 37% to other colleagues outside their team. This compares to 70% of respondents who chose to disclose to HR and 59% to a direct supervisor.

Jackie Henry, managing partner for people and purpose at Deloitte, said: “Despite companies being more aware of the importance of disability inclusion, this survey shows that there is much more to do.

“Employers need to proactively address barriers and cultivate an environment where employees feel supported in requesting adjustments. Accessibility and inclusion need to be embedded in all aspects of an organisation and its culture,” she added.