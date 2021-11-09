ResearchConditionsCardiacWellbeing and health promotionOHW+

Going to bed between 10pm-11pm optimal for heart health, study suggests

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

People who regularly go to bed between 10pm and 11pm are less likely to develop heart or circulatory diseases, a study has shown. Researchers found that people who regularly went to sleep later or earlier than this “ideal” window were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, even when sleep duration or sleep irregularity were taken into consideration. The research, published in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health, involved looking at the sleep onset and waking up times of more than 88,026 people, collected from wearable devices over a period of seven days. After an average follow-up period of almost six years, a total of 3,172 cases of cardiovascular disease (CVD) were reported (3.6% of participants). Most of these involved people who fell asleep outside of the 10pm to 11pm window. People who fell asleep after midnight had a 25% higher risk of developing heart or circulatory disease. Those who fell asleep between 11:00 and 11:59pm had a 12% higher risk, while those who fell asleep before 10pm saw their risk increase by 24%. The association between sleep onset time and increased risk of cardiovascular disease was stronger in females, but men only saw their risk increase when they fell asleep before 10pm. Dr David Plans from the University of Exeter said: “The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning. “Our study indicates that the optimum time to
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Working together to tackle long Covid

Hybrid working reducing access to first aiders

Pharmacies in England to offer blood pressure checks

Helping employers to reduce preventable disease post pandemic

Pandemic backlog of delayed heart care could take...

Managing long Covid: the next unknown for OH?

People with ‘insulin resistance’ also at risk of...

Collapse of footballer Eriksen highlights value of CPR...

Long working hours leading to heart disease and...

Mild Covid ‘very unlikely’ to lead to long-term...