Helping employers to reduce preventable disease post pandemic

Poor lifestyle choices made during the past 18 months of restrictions mean employers now need to take action to reduce the risk of workers developing preventable diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, argues Dr Sandeep Singh Sadhra. Many people used the novelty of working from home during the first lockdown last year to spend more time outdoors and focus on their mental and physical health. However, by the time of the last autumn's lockdown and then the long lockdown of this year, it was clear Covid-19 restrictions were having a particularly negative impact on the health of the nation, at least for many. Gym closures and a hold on organised sport meant one in three people became less active and gained weight.
Dr Sandeep Singh Sadhra is a practising GP and medical director for ToHealth, part of the PAM Group