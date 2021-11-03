Covid-19 vaccine mandate for frontline NHS staff to be announced

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Health secretary Sajid Javid is expected to announce the requirement for all full-time NHS staff in patient-facing roles tomorrow (Thursday 4 November), according to the Guardian. Plans to extend Covid-19 and flu vaccination requirements to other health and care settings were subject to a consultation which concluded on 22 October. If taken forward, full vaccination against Covid-19 will become a condition of employment for frontline health and care workers, unless they are medically exempt. From 11 November 2021, all workers in adult care homes in England will be required to be fully vaccinated.The move is likely to cause headaches for HR, said BrightHR CEO Alan Price, “Staff may be reluctant to get vaccines and choose to raise grievances against their employers. Some trade unions have even threatened legal action following the introduction of a similar requirement in care homes earlier this year.” He said that employers must be prepared to track and manage what vaccines employees have had and establish processes for fair redeployments or dismissals where necessary. "It's likely there will be a heightened focus on redeployment opportunities to avoid widespread resignations and dismissals. As such, HR teams may want to pro-actively consider available vacancies they could consider as suitable alternatives for affected workers," said Price. Organisations including the British Medical Association, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and pharmacists body the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) are opposed to making vaccination a condition of employment for health workers, but have encouraged vaccine uptake. Dr Penelope Toff, co-chair of the BMA pub