Covid-19 vaccine mandate for frontline NHS staff to be announced

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.NHS staff in England will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 2022, it has been reported. Health secretary Sajid Javid is expected to announce the requirement for all full-time NHS staff in patient-facing roles tomorrow (Thursday 4 November), according to the Guardian. Plans to extend Covid-19 and flu vaccination requirements to other health and care settings were subject to a consultation which concluded on 22 October. If taken forward, full vaccination against Covid-19 will become a condition of employment for frontline health and care workers, unless they are medically exempt. From 11 November 2021, all workers in adult care homes in England will be required to be fully vaccinated.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.