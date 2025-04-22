Preparing for a new era of workforce planning (webinar)

Tuesday 3 June 2025, 2:00pm BST

Employers now face multiple economic headwinds and this unpredictable business environment is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

In this Personnel Today webinar, in association with Protime, we explore how organisations can navigate factors such as the upcoming Employment Rights Bill and a volatile economy while ensuring staff are engaged and well.

We discuss how organisations can use clever workforce management to optimise staff wellbeing, minimise burnout and build an environment that fosters retention and engagement.

Personnel Today consultant editor Jo Faragher will be joined by HR evangelist Jan Laurijssen and workplace management systems specialist Simon Garrity to discuss how organisations can meet the changing operational needs of the business while also safeguarding employee wellbeing and engagement.

Join us to discover how agile workforce management can help businesses respond quickly to change.

Register now to learn about:

How HR can build dynamic workforce planning strategies to adapt to business needs

Balancing immediate workforce needs with sustainable long-term growth

The benefits of agile workforce management for employee wellbeing and engagement.

About our speakers

Jan Laurijssen is SDWorx HR Evangelist and a researcher at the University of Antwerp. He consults clients on the future of work and HR, occasionally teaches and is a well-known speaker on the topic. He co-ordinates the research on “Next Generation Work” conducted by Prof Dr. Ans De Vos in partnership with Antwerp Management School. He is also pursuing a PhD on the costs and benefits of contingent work, considering why companies compose their workforces the way they do. Jan is also a fellow of Reshaping Work and a researcher with the EU-funded SEISMEC project.

Simon Garrity is a Workforce Management Systems Specialist at Protime UK. He specialises in helping organisations improve productivity, commercial performance and employee experience through technology. He is responsible for the UK business of Protime, a market leader in employee work scheduling, time registration, access control and visitor registration.