How behavioural science can help create menopause-friendly workplaces

What does research reveal about menopause in the workplace?

Women make up 51% of the current UK workforce and, according to research, nearly eight out of 10 menopausal women are in work. Menopause typically happens occurs between the ages of 45 -55, which is also when most women are likely to move into leadership positions. Despite this, the challenges and difficulties faced by those experiencing menopause in the workplace remain largely invisible, undiscussed, and unsupported. That’s why, at Nuffield Health, we are embarking upon a pioneering educational research programme to help businesses create menopause-friendly workplaces using the principles of behavioural science and health psychology. The fact today (Monday 18 October) is World Menopause Day of course makes this even more topical.Individuals experience menopause differently and research findings are essential in revealing which symptoms women struggle with most in the workplace. There are the more well-known physical symptoms, including hot flushes and night sweats, but, according to a study , one in four women will experience serious menopause symptoms. Changes in hormone levels influence neurotransmitters in the brain, which can lead to depression and increased anxiety. The drop in oestrogen levels can also create disturbed sleep and 60% of menopausal women report difficulty concentrating and other issues with cognition. Research evidence reveals the factors driving menopausal women away from the workplace too. These include a range of issues from uncomfortable working environments (stuffy, overheated offices, cra