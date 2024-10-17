Lack of menopause support drives retention problems

Research has revealed that more than a million women are currently looking for new jobs that offer menopause support.

The nationwide survey by Fertifa, a provider of fertility and menopause workplace support, sheds light on how UK employers are failing to meet the needs of women going through menopause.

The survey, which gathered more than 3,000 responses, suggested that 13% of women are actively seeking jobs that provide better menopause support, while 27% of women without access to support have either left or considered leaving their jobs.

Charlotte Cassis, an obstetrician and gynaecologist who contributed to the study, said: “We cannot afford to continue to ignore this. The fact that 70% reported that their symptoms negatively impacted their work shows how urgent the need for change is.”

The survey highlights how menopause symptoms affect performance, with 67% of women reporting a negative impact on their work.

Cognitive symptoms, such as brain fog and difficulty concentrating, were experienced by 82% of respondents, while 89% reported physical symptoms, including hot flushes and migraines.

These symptoms often lead to unplanned time off, with 17% of women saying they had to take unscheduled leave to manage their condition.

Nearly a third (29%) of women cited fear of stigma as a reason for not getting the support they need, and 61% said they did not feel comfortable discussing menopause with line managers or HR teams.

One survey respondent noted: “I struggled on without talking to management because I was worried about being discriminated against if I asked for help.” Another noted: “The shame and stigma around menopause is difficult, and it has made me dread getting older.”

The research also demonstrates the benefits of having access to workplace menopause support. Over half of the women with access to flexible working arrangements or specialist care said this had improved their overall wellbeing, reduced stress, and improved performance.

Eileen Burbidge, director at Fertifa, said: “This survey further underscores the positive impact companies’ efforts can have – and how much more needs to be done. We hope quantifying the potential consequences will compel more employers to take action.”

Gidon Lieberman, medical director at Fertifa, said: “Menopause patients should not feel like they can’t speak to their employer about taking time off for menopause-related issues. We need to normalise talking openly about menopause to enable people to get the support they evidently need.”

