Women’s workplace health still ‘in crisis’, warns BOHS

Work-related illness among women is facing a worsening crisis and continues to be inadequately addressed, employers have been warned.

The call from the British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS) comes one year after the chartered society for worker health protection warned of a ‘hidden crisis’ in women’s workplace health.

Despite that call to action, the proportion of women experiencing work-induced illness has continued to grow significantly, BOHS has found.

Long-term sickness rates for women have reached nearly 35%, overtaking men for the first time. An estimated 1.5 million women are currently off work because of ill health, it said.

Using data from the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Labour Force Survey, BOHS estimated that workplace-related illness affects an estimated 936,000 women compared with 806,000 men.

Women experienced consistently worse outcomes in most exposure categories, including musculoskeletal disorders and mental health.

The society also highlighted research by the Fawcett Society that has shown a significant proportion of women still feel uncomfortable raising health concerns at work.

Additionally, 40% report that health issues related to gender have negatively affected their career prospects, while more than 60% believe work has worsened their health.

Breast cancer, often associated with night shifts, remains the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) highest predicted cancer risk, BOHS also pointed out.

“Recent studies reveal that night shift work is increasingly common among women, with high correlations to breast cancer, premature menopause, and miscarriage,” it has argued in its latest update.

BOHS chief executive Professor Kevin Bampton said: “The lack of progress on protecting women’s health in the workplace is truly inexcusable. The absence of research, scientific knowledge, data analysis, policy focus and proactivity is forcing women out of work and into ill-health. In tandem with the absence of a strategy on reproductive health and the workplace, this is a disaster for the UK.”

The society as a result is calling on policymakers, the HSE, and employers across all industries to prioritise women’s workplace health as part of national equality policy.

Separately, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has rowed back from controversial guidance published last year that recommended the use of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to alleviate menopause symptoms rather than hormone replacement therapy (HRT), a decision that at the time was heavily criticised by many women and women’s groups.

In updated guidance, NICE has instead said emphasised “the importance of an individualised approach and shared decision-making when making choices about treatment for symptoms”.

It added: “The guideline recognises that the experience of menopause varies considerably. For those over 40 seeking treatment for common symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats (known as vasomotor symptoms) or symptoms such as vaginal dryness, the guideline advises tailoring information about benefits and risks based on age, individual circumstances, and any potential risk factors.

“It emphasises the importance of only prescribing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) within licensed doses,” NICE said.

However, it also argued that, while HRT is the most effective treatment for vasomotor symptoms, for people aged over 40 healthcare professionals “should consider menopause-specific cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as an option for vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in addition to HRT”.

At the same time, NICE has published a discussion aid to support shared decision-making about HRT, focusing on the key risks and benefits to consider, which can be found here.

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer and interim director of the Centre for Guidelines at NICE, said: “Those considering treatment for menopausal symptoms should have access to the highest quality evidence to inform their decisions. Menopause care should be individualised.

“This updated NICE guideline provides new evidence to support informed choices, clarifies the risks and benefits of HRT and the role of CBT for vasomotor symptoms. The guidelines include a new discussion aid to support shared decision making.”