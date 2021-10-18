Amazon offers £3,000 bonus to new starters

began offering candidates a £1,000 bonus if they started a warehouse role, when in September it announced a £50 weekly bonus for permanent staff at some locations for turning up to work on time. The UK is experiencing a chronic shortage of logistics staff, something that is expected to prove particularly challenging as the festive season draws closer.Amazon is offering new starters joining bonuses of up to £3,000 in an attempt to attract applicants in parts of the UK where there is high demand for workers. An advert for a sortation operative role at the online retail giant’s Exeter warehouse offers a £3,000 bonus to those who start on a full-time basis before 30 October, as well as paid travel time from the Plymouth area. Those who take up a permanent or temporary role in Peterborough can expect a £1,500 sign-up bonus, while temporary sorting staff in Weybridge, Surrey, are being offered £2,000. In August Amazon