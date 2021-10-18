Latest NewsBonusesSkills shortagesRecruitment & retentionTemporary employment

Amazon offers £3,000 bonus to new starters

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Geoffrey Robinson / Alamy
Geoffrey Robinson / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Amazon is offering new starters joining bonuses of up to £3,000 in an attempt to attract applicants in parts of the UK where there is high demand for workers. An advert for a sortation operative role at the online retail giant’s Exeter warehouse offers a £3,000 bonus to those who start on a full-time basis before 30 October, as well as paid travel time from the Plymouth area. Those who take up a permanent or temporary role in Peterborough can expect a £1,500 sign-up bonus, while temporary sorting staff in Weybridge, Surrey, are being offered £2,000. In August Amazon began offering candidates a £1,000 bonus if they started a warehouse role, when in September it announced a £50 weekly bonus for permanent staff at some locations for turning up to work on time. The UK is experiencing a chronic shortage of logistics staff, something that is expected to prove particularly challenging as the festive season draws closer. Wage inflation and bonus payments being instigated by companies like Amazon in a bid to lure staff are concerning for smaller organisations, said Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of the British Independent Retailers Association. “This kind of action from Amazon will make it harder still for smaller companies who simply cannot afford such wages,” he told the BBC. Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said the
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Employee anger at John Lewis over payments to...

Amazon offering £1,000 bonus to lure warehouse staff

Highest paid CEOs earned 86 times median wage...

Pret a Manger makes staff pay cut permanent

Below-inflation pay awards but optimism ahead

Shareholders urged to reject JD Sports bonus

Boohoo links bosses’ bonuses to ESG goals

Large firms face increasing pressure to tackle executive...

Rail staff falsely promised bonus in cyber security...

Logistics giant criticised for furlough use while paying...