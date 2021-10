Amazon offers £3,000 bonus to new starters

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

An advert for a sortation operative role at the online retail giant’s Exeter warehouse offers a £3,000 bonus to those who start on a full-time basis before 30 October, as well as paid travel time from the Plymouth area. Those who take up a permanent or temporary role in Peterborough can expect a £1,500 sign-up bonus, while temporary sorting staff in Weybridge, Surrey, are being offered £2,000. In August Amazon began offering candidates a £1,000 bonus if they started a warehouse role, when in September it announced a £50 weekly bonus for permanent staff at some locations for turning up to work on time . The UK is experiencing a chronic shortage of logistics staff, something that is expected to prove particularly challenging as the festive season draws closer.Wage inflation and bonus payments being instigated by companies like Amazon in a bid to lure staff are concerning for smaller organisations, said Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of the British Independent Retailers Association. “This kind of action from Amazon will make it harder still for smaller companies who simply cannot afford such wages,” he told the BBC. Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said the