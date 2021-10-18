Thousands of nightclub jobs lost during pandemic

A report published by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) found that there was a 12% increase in headcount across the “night-time cultural economy” between 2010 and 2019 to around 425,000 jobs, but this number has since plummeted because of the impact of lockdowns and social restrictions. It said that, based on historic trends, the number of jobs in the night-time economy would have increased from 425,000 in 2020 to 465,000 in 2024 – an increase of around 9% – but the outlook is now less optimistic despite the provision of the furlough scheme and other government loans aimed to support job retention. Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA, said the night-time economy needed to be at the heart of the UK’s economic recovery. “After the 2008 economic crisis, it was hospitality that led the recovery, driving other forms of job creation and economic activity – the night time economy was a big part of that,” he said.The UK’s nightclubs and late bars have lost around 86,000 jobs over the course of the pandemic.