How the NHS backlog is presenting opportunities for occupational health

recent research by PAM Wellbeing, 51% of employees have been affected by delays accessing the NHS, with one in 10 extremely affected by operation cancellations. With over five million people now waiting for support and many more being deterred from approaching an overburdened NHS, diseases ranging from cancer to diabetes are also going undiagnosed and untreated. In response, occupational health services are playing an increasingly proactive role in filling this void and keeping people in work.With millions of people waiting for NHS treatment, occupational health professionals can play a major role in keeping people in work and offering independent advice writes Imogen Cardwell. The Omicron variant, and drive to deliver booster vaccinations, is causing yet more operations and routine care appointments to be cancelled, which is leaving even more employees to struggle with ongoing conditions. According to