Surgeon sounds alarm over delays in carpal tunnel treatment

Working adjustments may need to be considered for those with carpal tunnel syndrome, amid reports of an NHS treatment 'bottleneck', a surgeon has warned. Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Ali Noorani warned employers that the condition, which sees the median nerve compressed in the wrist, has worsened for many people due to home working conditions and a lack of available appointments for treatment. It is the most frequently seen problem in limb orthopaedics, with up 16% of people likely to experience carpal tunnel syndrome at some point in their lives, said Noorani. Middle-aged women are the most likely to experience the condition. "Currently there is a long backlog in the NHS of people waiting for surgery. I want people to know that it is crucial to get checked out as soon as possible because carpal tunnel won't go away on its own. If you have no treatment and no lifestyle modifications then your condition is going to get worse, and you risk doing significant and permanent damage to your median nerve. We need to act in a timely manner to prevent long lasting damage," said Noorani.
