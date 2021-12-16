Pressure grows on ministers to support businesses as Omicron wave hits

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Patrick Dardis, chief executive of pub chain Young’s, told Radio 4’s Today Programme that much of the hospitality sector was “hanging on by their fingernails”, hoping for good Christmas business. He accused Boris Johnson and chief medical officer Chris Whitty of offering mixed messages and of leaving people “terribly confused” in their addresses in recent days. Dardis said: “As a consequence, thousands and thousands of businesses will now collapse in January.” He added that hospitality owners were beginning to “throw in the kitchen sink” having lost customers, livelihoods and marriages. Christmas was “the bit that they were desperately clinging onto, and it’s been taken away from them without any support from government”. Christmas party booking cancellations would mean many pubs would not survive, he said. Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge told the BBC one of his restaurants had 654 cancellations in the past six days, during a time of year for the industry which is trying to “claw our way back to some sort of normality”. He said bar and restaurant owners “wouldn't have a problem” if they had to close from a “government and scientific point of view” because of Covid, as long as financial support was put in place. Meanwhile, the CBI urged ministers to provide support "in lockstep with future restrictions", and UK Hospitality has called for business rates to be deferred and VAT discounts extended. Dardis referred to a “campaign of fear” over Omicron, echoing remarks made by Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin who accused the government of introducing a “lockdown by stealth”. Martin said on 13 December: “The repeated warnings and calls for restrictions, mainly from Sage [committee] members and academics, combined with arbitrary changes of direction from the government, invariably at short notice, affect customer sentiment and trade.