Increase in cancelled operations leaving patients ‘in limbo’

Fit for work
Thousands waiting more than six weeks for heart health checks
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Thousands of workers could be waiting for delayed medical procedures, it has emerged, with UK hospitals having cancelled at least 13,000 operations over the past two months. According to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), some 13,061 planned procedures were cancelled during October and November, with a 5% increase in cancellations between the third and fourth weeks of November. Dr Adrian Boyle, vice-president of the RCEM, said: “In its first week of reporting, the Royal College’s Winter Flow project 2021/22 has a stark warning for the months ahead. Nearly 7,000 elective care operations were cancelled at reporting sites in November alone. This data comes as the National Audit Office, in their latest report, predict that the elective care waiting list could reach 12 million by March 2025. "Urgent and Emergency Care is verging on crisis and it is impacting and derailing elective care, meaning surgery for patients with serious conditions is delayed. “The situation is unsustainable; we must see a willingness to address these crises and tackle the problems." Professor Neil Mortensen, president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said thousands of patients had been left “waiting in limbo” for their treatment. “NHS staff are working flat out, but as this report shows, there simply are not enough hospital beds to meet the huge demands we are seeing in the wake of the pandemic,” he said. “Colleagues working in emergency medicine have been facing ‘winter pressures’ since the summer. Their concerns to avoid ‘corridor care’ are well-founded. An urgent effort is now required to get those patients who are fit to be discharged from hospital back into the community, freeing up beds for patients who need an operation.”
Thousands waiting more than six weeks for heart health checks
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.