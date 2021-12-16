Right to workBrexitLatest NewsLabour marketSkills shortages

Home Office’s pre-settled status move could add to labour shortage

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Cmspic / Shutterstock.com
The UK’s labour shortages could be worsened within two years by a Home Office decision that may lead to more than a million EU nationals being lost to the jobs market. Under a deal agreed with Brussels, Europeans who could prove they had been here five years or more were eligible for settled status, while those who had not yet lived in the UK for five years were granted “pre-settled status”. However, those with pre-settled status – some 2.3 million people – are now being asked by the Home Office to reapply for the main scheme once they've lived here for the five years for which they were granted the right to remain. Failure to reapply would mean the loss of rights to work and possible removal from the UK. The Independent Monitoring Authority, which was set up to oversee implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, believes the move by home secretary Priti Patel is unlawful and in breach of the Citizens' Rights deal with the EU. It has lodged a submission with the High Court on the issue and is seeking a judicial review of it.

The IMA said the result of Patel's decision would be that those with pre-settled status will be “exposed to considerable serious consequences” affecting their right to live and work in the UK. The Withdrawal Agreement, it added did not “provide for the loss of status in such circumstances.” Dr Kathryn Chamberlain, chief executive of the IMA, added: “In taking legal action now we hope to provide
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

