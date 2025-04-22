Latest NewsIndustrial action / strikesPay settlements

Scottish Water workers strike in dispute over pay

by Zoe Wickens
by Zoe Wickens Photo: Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock
Photo: Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock

Around 500 Scottish Water workers have begun strike action today (22 April) in a dispute over pay.

The workers, who are in key frontline roles in sewers, water treatment centres and on pipework, will continue strike action on 23 April.

The pay offer from their employer includes a 3.4% increase for 2024-25 over a nine-month period. It also features a guaranteed pay rise of at least £1,400 for those on the lowest job grades, meaning some employees will receive an increase of around 5.5%.

The organisation has also offered a second-year increase for 2025-26 that would take the deal over two years to more than 7%. Trade unions Unite, GMB and Unison have been invited to negotiate on this.

According to Scottish Water, all employees are eligible for an annual out-performance bonus. It has also reduced its working week to 35 hours from 37 previously.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are very disappointed that we have still not been able to reach an agreement with the trade unions. We would encourage them to restart meaningful negotiations as soon as possible and to recognise the need to agree on a sustainable pay award for our people. No one benefits from industrial action and our focus is on continuing to deliver for our millions of customers across Scotland.

“Our above-inflation pay offer is fair and progressive, prioritising the highest percentage increases in the business for those on the lowest salary grades, money that should be in employees’ pockets now. We have improved the offer in an effort to reach an agreement with the trade unions and we are now offering a combined deal for 2024/25 and 2025/26. This is a strong offer which is above inflation and the public sector pay policy.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, added: “Our members at Scottish Water provide a key function. Despite the essential work they do, they have seen their pay eroded for years; they are simply no longer prepared to tolerate this situation.”

