How to support early-onset dementia in the workplace

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The misconception that dementia is something that only affects older people can mean those of working age who suffer from early-onset dementia can be misdiagnosed, ignored or fall through the net when it comes to support. Yet there is actually much that employers, with the help of occupational health, can do to keep valued employees with early-onset dementia in the workplace and thriving, argues Marcus Beaver. It is a common misconception that dementia is a condition of older age. This is despite the fact there are many people in the workplace living with early-onset dementia, while thousands more been misdiagnosed with depression or menopause symptoms.
Marcus Beaver is UKI country leader at consultancy Alight Solutions