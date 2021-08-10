Office space enquiries surge but pace of recovery remains uncertain

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

New clients

Serviced office giant IWG has announced that its second quarter saw strong demand for hybrid working solutions and said it was cautiously optimistic about the rest of the fiscal year. However, it had also posted a bigger half-year loss – of £172m – than expected as a resurgence in global Covid-19 cases and renewed lockdowns in some markets slowed the pace of recovery. This was a major improvement for the same period last year, when the loss was £238m.The FTSE 250 company, formerly known as Regus, said it was now expecting a strong recovery in 2022 rather than this year, as pace of the rebound from the pandemic was slower than had been anticipated. “We look forward to the second half with cautious optimism having implemented the necessary changes to our network and cost base,” chief executive officer Mark Dixon stated.IWG said it had added a record 900 new clients in the first half and experienced a “very strong recovery” in meeting room and day off