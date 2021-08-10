SectorsFinancial servicesLegal sectorHybrid workingLatest News

Office space enquiries surge but pace of recovery remains uncertain

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Office space is being rethought post-pandemic
Monkey Business/Shutterstock
Office space is being rethought post-pandemic
Monkey Business/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Office space enquiries have returned to pre-Covid levels according to one space provider, as employers seek to adjust to the new hybrid working environment. Serviced office giant IWG has announced that its second quarter saw strong demand for hybrid working solutions and said it was cautiously optimistic about the rest of the fiscal year. However, it had also posted a bigger half-year loss – of £172m – than expected as a resurgence in global Covid-19 cases and renewed lockdowns in some markets slowed the pace of recovery. This was a major improvement for the same period last year, when the loss was £238m. The FTSE 250 company, formerly known as Regus, said it was now expecting a strong recovery in 2022 rather than this year, as pace of the rebound from the pandemic was slower than had been anticipated. “We look forward to the second half with cautious optimism having implemented the necessary changes to our network and cost base,” chief executive officer Mark Dixon stated.

New clients

IWG said it had added a record 900 new clients in the first half and experienced a “very strong recovery” in meeting room and day off
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Flexible working is ‘here to stay’ confirms minister...

Lawyers warn of rise in indirect discrimination claims...

Cabinet minister suggests pay cut for civil service...

Sharp divisions emerge between leaders and workers over...

Amazon delays office staff’s return to the workplace

How can we prevent employee fatigue levels increasing?

Large rise in lawyers who want to work...

We need to talk about your talent strategy

A new leaf: fix the office with some...

‘No jab, no return’- the legal landscape