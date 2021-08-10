Office space enquiries surge but pace of recovery remains uncertain

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Office space enquiries have returned to pre-Covid levels according to one space provider, as employers seek to adjust to the new hybrid working environment. Serviced office giant IWG has announced that its second quarter saw strong demand for hybrid working solutions and said it was cautiously optimistic about the rest of the fiscal year. However, it had also posted a bigger half-year loss – of £172m – than expected as a resurgence in global Covid-19 cases and renewed lockdowns in some markets slowed the pace of recovery. This was a major improvement for the same period last year, when the loss was £238m.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper