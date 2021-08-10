‘Virtual physiotherapy is cost-effective; people are much more receptive’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Continuing our profiles of winners of the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards, we look at physiotherapy provider Bespoke Wellbeing, which successfully rose to the challenge of Covid-19 lockdowns last year by embracing a virtual physiotherapy model, an adaptability that led to it, along with the charity The Advocacy Project, winning “Best musculoskeletal initiative” . The forced experiment of pandemic-related home working may, for many of us, have meant some 18 months of no commuting and/or no need for a smart work wardrobe anymore. Less positively, it led to the tyranny of back-to-back Teams/Zoom calls, a blurring of home and work life and fuelled a sharp rise in musculoskeletal problems for many workers, especially those working from unsuitable workstations or in cramped home conditions.
Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.