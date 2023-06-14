One in eight employers don’t support newly injured or ill staff

Return to work and rehabilitationOccupational Health

One in eight (12%) employers do not have support mechanisms in place for newly injured or ill staff, according to research that suggests more needs to be done to help those adjust to their new circumstances.

A survey of 503 HR decision-makers for GRiD, the industry body for the group risk sector, found that the main reasons why some employers did not offer support services for employees with a new illness, disability or injury included being unable to afford it, or the feeling that it was not their responsibility.

Eighty-five per cent said they had one or more support mechanisms in place, aimed at minimising or mitigating absence. This disguises the fact that the utilisation of some potentially more useful support services to the employee is low, GRiD said.

Only 18% said they offered access to a virtual GP, while just 13% offered physiotherapy.

Access to a rehabilitation specialist, which could help the employee return to work sooner, was offered by only 12%. This could be particularly useful to employers seeing employees leave due to long-term sickness.

With most employers offering a variety of employee benefits packages, GRiD suggested they should be making more use of the support already embedded into the services they have signed up to, such as life assurance, income protection and critical illness cover. This includes mental, as well as physical support.

Katharine Moxham, a spokesperson for GRiD said: “The research results paint a picture that many employers could do more to support newly ill staff.

“Helping staff understand support is available, and ensuring it is utilised during times of need including ill health, not only supports the individuals but also sends a message to the broader staff community who will see their colleagues benefitting.”

