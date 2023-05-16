HCM trends and pain points – time to get back to basics? (webinar)

Thursday 15 June 2023, 2:00pm BST

The HR professional’s role has never been more challenging. Skills shortages, growth in employee expectations and developments in artificial intelligence and automation have made talent management harder than ever.

HR can no longer make accurate predictions using traditional approaches; there is a greater need for technology to do the hard work, leaving people professionals to focus on the more human aspects of their role.

This Personnel Today webinar in association with Cornerstone On Demand explores three trends across HCM: predicting tomorrow’s skills, tighter alignment between HR strategy and reality, and retention programmes that are matched to employee expectations.

HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber is joined by Cornerstone’s HR technology experts Charlotte Benoit and Lisa Baker, who will break down the six major HCM pain points organisations are facing, and why they need an HCM solution that is unique as they are.

The webinar covers:

How technology can make talent management easier

What the HCM challenges are, and how employers can address them across people, processes and technology

The top HCM trends of 2023.

This webinar, on 15 June at 2pm, will also feature a product demo.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask our expert panel questions in a live Q&A session.

About the speakers



Charlotte Benoit is an international softball athlete turned HR technology expert. She has a real interest in people technology, looking to understand how talent tech can help ease the burden on overworked HR teams forced to use disconnected tools and technologies. At Cornerstone, Charlotte works on identifying trends within the HR industry and loves uncovering ways to support the interconnectedness of people and processes, ensuring Cornerstone remains aligned with what our customers need.

Lisa Baker worked for over 15 years in HR and has over five years’ experience in developing people talent solutions. Lisa’s career has always linked her back to her love of people and all things HR and the employee journey. Lisa’s passion for transformational people practices and rewarding employee experiences, all whilst working collaboratively and building long-term partnerships, is what drives her and her customers to joint success.