CPD activities: Long Covid – OH and HR as strategic partners

These CPD activities will help occupational health professionals understand the impact of long Covid on the workforce, and how they can work alongside HR teams to support people with long Covid back into work. These activities should be completed after reading this article.

Activity 1

Read this report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies which explores the impact of long Covid on the labour market

Activity 2

Read this article on the impact of long Covid on the UK workforce.

Activity 3

Review these resources from Acas, which relate to long Covid in the workplace.

Activity 4

Read the NHS England guidance on long Covid. Reflect on this and relate it to your practice as an OH nurse.

Activity 5

Read the Society of Occupational Medicine’s report, Long Covid and return to work – what works.

This resource was developed by a multi-disciplinary team, including professionals representing occupational medicine, cardiology, respiratory medicine, ergonomics, osteopathy, occupational therapy and human resource management. It incorporates case studies as well as:

red flags and specialist referral

treatment that promotes function and recovery

rehabilitation

specific fitness for work considerations after Covid-19 infection

examples of workplace adjustments for long Covid

risk management in the workplace

workplace public health messages

Activity 6

Read this CIPD report, Working with long Covid.

Activity 7

Read and reflect on the NHS England national commissioning guidance for post Covid services.

Activity 8

Reflect on the NHS plan to improve long Covid services.

Activity 9

Professor Brian Cox explores the unfolding story of long Covid in this Royal Society webinar. Watch and reflect on its content.

Watch these TED talks, then reflect on what you see. Relate the content to the article and the above activities.

Nisreen Alwan, a public health physician, recounts her lived experience of how long Covid unfolded.

Social epidemiologist, Margot Witviiet, outlines her personal experience of developing long Covid.