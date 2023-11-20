Sickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

One in three missing work because of NHS waits

by Nic Paton
A GP waiting room. More than one in three have missed work because of waiting for NHS care
More than one in three people (36%) have missed work in the past year because of NHS waits, whether needing a medical or GP appointment or treatment.

The survey of more than 2,235 people for the Liberal Democrats found that nearly a fifth – 19% – had not been able to go to work because they were waiting for a GP appointment.

A further 15% said they had had to take a long period off work while they waited for treatment or surgery, while 12% said they could not work while they waited for emergency dental treatment.

Young adults appeared to be worst affected by NHS waits. More than half (54%) of the 18- to 34-year-olds polled said they had been forced to miss work while they pursued or waited for care, such as an appointment with a GP.

“It’s outrageous that so many patients have been left to suffer as a result of this Conservative government’s neglect,” said Sarah Olney, a Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson.

“This Conservative government cannot continue to turn a blind eye. It’s clear that growth is not possible unless we first tackle the ever-growing NHS treatment and GP backlogs that are holding millions of people back and having a devastating impact on quality of life.”

Separately, the NHS is being urged to ensure those who can get treatment in hospital are better supported when it comes to discharge arrangements.

NHS backlogs

NHS dentistry in ‘crisis of access’, warn MPs

Pressures on primary care fuelling demand for on-site GPs

‘Plan for patients’ to tackle NHS backlog – but no role for OH

Research by Healthwatch England, a committee of the Care Quality Commission, found that more than half (59%) of people said the hospital discharge team did not ask if they needed support in getting transport to the place they were discharged to, contrary to government guidance.

People discharged either before 9am or after 6pm were significantly less likely to be asked if they needed transport.

More than half, 51%, of people were not given contact information for further help or advice when leaving the hospital, again contrary to government guidance. Nearly a third, 32%, felt unprepared at discharge.

Healthwatch England highlighted that when people are discharged too early or are not given the proper support or information, pressures on services can increase, with patients going back to the hospital or turning elsewhere, such as to their GP.

“This is both frustrating for patients and adds to the workload of already stretched NHS staff,” it warned.

 

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

