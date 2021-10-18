Loughborough Uni: ‘You have no idea how thrilled we were to win at the OH&W Awards’

being forced to remove “prison style” fencing around student halls through to the UCU union warning of overworked staff struggling with poor mental health, the sector has faced intense challenges. But it also needs to be recognised that a lot of good goes on within higher education, and a lot of effort and investment these days is put into health and wellbeing, both pastoral support for students and occupational health support for staff and employees. One university making a stand-out contribution in this area is Loughborough University, where the transformation of the OH service delivery for its 3,500-4,000 staff won its OH team the accolade of “Occupational health team of the year (private sector)” in the 2020 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards. And it was an award that was received with huge gratitude for the recognition and kudos it has brought. “Our Loughborough team is absolutely tiny, as tiny as it gets. So you have no idea how thrilled we were; it was just amazing!” occupational health and wellbeing manager Sarah van Zoelen tells OHW+. Sarah’s appointment some two years ago was a key part of the OH team’s transformation journey, as she explains. “The department had got to one of those imploding scenarios where things were not working properly, the service was under-used, it lacked perceived value among employees, it had low credibility, and it was untrusted by its users, so it needed a total rethink.Entries for this year's Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards close on Friday (22 October) – so don't delay! In the last of our profiles of 2020's winners, we look at how Loughborough University has transformed its OH delivery, in the process winning it 'Occupational health team of the year (private sector)'. It is probably fair to say a lot of higher education has not had a great pandemic. From the travails of Manchester University last year