Redefining presenteeism in the workplace

presenteeism’ as those who come into work even if they’re unwell. From coughs and colds to burnout and illnesses, those who travel to work are likely to be less engaged and more distracted. Research by Vitality and reported by the BBC in June of this year reported that 83% of workers said presenteeism existed in their workplace. A quarter said it had become worse over the past year. There’s no doubt that presenteeism is a growing threat to businesses around the world. However, there’s a whole new category of presenteeism that needs to be considered. This is the idea that individuals feel they are unable to bring their true selves to the workplace, whether it’s their outgoing or introverted personalities, their sexual orientation, or true expression of their race and culture.There are a variety of reasons why people feel they can't bring their ‘true selves’ into the workplace, and it’s affecting productivity and talent retention, argues Matt Jenkins Many are familiar with the phrase ‘