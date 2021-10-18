Fit for WorkUnconscious biasLatest NewsEquality & diversitySickness absence

Redefining presenteeism in the workplace

by Matt Jenkins Photo: Shutterstock
There are a variety of reasons why people feel they can't bring their ‘true selves’ into the workplace, and it’s affecting productivity and talent retention, argues Matt Jenkins Many are familiar with the phrase ‘presenteeism’ as those who come into work even if they’re unwell. From coughs and colds to burnout and illnesses, those who travel to work are likely to be less engaged and more distracted. Research by Vitality and reported by the BBC in June of this year reported that 83% of workers said presenteeism existed in their workplace. A quarter said it had become worse over the past year. There’s no doubt that presenteeism is a growing threat to businesses around the world. However, there’s a whole new category of presenteeism that needs to be considered. This is the idea that individuals feel they are unable to bring their true selves to the workplace, whether it’s their outgoing or introverted personalities, their sexual orientation, or true expression of their race and culture.

Hidden employees

Last year’s report from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa) revealed that black African and black Caribbean graduates were 6.3 and 7.9 percentage points less likely to be content in their work than white graduates. This is in addition to a CIPD study that found that LGBT+ employees were more likely to experience workplace conflict and harassment than their heterosexual and cisgender counterparts.

Wellbeing and presenteeism

Two in five employers not addressing presenteeism Sharp rise in anxiety and unhappiness revealed by ONS

Matt Jenkins

Matt Jenkins, CEO of absence/holiday management software firm Edays

