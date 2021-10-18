Work with employers on skills, manufacturers tell government

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In a submission to HM Treasury for the chancellor’s spending review this month, Make UK called on the government to make the furlough scheme available where there is a risk of economic shut downs; develop a “fit-for-purpose” immigration system to allow employers to recruit the staff they are struggling to find domestically; and reform statutory sick pay. Chief executive Stephen Phipson said there is a feeling within industry that the government sees business as “the enemy within” and urged it to work in partnership with organisations to develop a longer-term economic plan “which has enterprise and wealth creation as the fundamental principal”. “Growth is the right solution to making the most of the opportunities ahead of us and getting the job done,” said Phipson. “To encourage the investment in technology and skills we need to help make this realistically happen, government must set out a long term vision for the economy that works with the grain of business to promote growth and wealth creation, not against it.” Make UK said that employers are likely to become frustrated with the points-based immigration system when demand for staff picks up.“Certain aspects, including the shortage occupation list, are not yet flexible enough to meet the needs of business