New occupational health technician qualification launched

A new occupational health technician (OHT) qualification has been launched, offering professional development for individuals who want to move into occupational health or increase their skills as an OHT.

The Open Awards Level 3 Certificate for Occupational Health Technicians has been developed with the support of the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) and has had input from experienced OH professionals.

The qualifications is aimed at individuals who are new to an OHT role, or more experienced OHTs who would like to formalise their knowledge and skills with a recognised qualification. It may also be useful to those working in nursing or care, or those whose role includes elements of occupational health screening or monitoring.

The course covers the essential skills and knowledge required to be an OHT. Units include:

roles and responsibilities;

professional behaviour;

risk management;

fitness for role;

health surveillance;

health monitoring; and

safe and effective use of screening equipment.

In 2021, SOM developed a self-assessment checklist for OHTs to help individuals and those supervising them identify any skills gaps or areas for development.

SOM chief executive Nick Pahl said: “The new qualification is a game-changer in clarifying the core educational needs for OHTs. It enables OHTs to gain theoretical knowledge and reflect on and develop their practice. It is a starting point in terms of working in OH as their develop and progress in their OH career.”

Janet O Neill, deputy head of the National School of Occupational Health, added: “It is wonderful to be see this new qualification for OHTs; to raise aspiration and support capacity development in occupational health.”