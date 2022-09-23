New workplace health research centre established

A new multidisciplinary research centre for workplace and occupational health has been established, designed to bring together researchers and academic clinicians from complementary specialties.

The London Centre for Work and Health is a partnership involving researchers and academic clinicians from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College London, University College London, and Imperial College London.

The centre, which is also being supported by the Faculty of Occupational Medicine, is led by professors Ira Madan and Paul Cullinan as directors supported by Dr Vaughan Parsons as centre manager and Dr Johanna Feary and Dr Sharon Stevelink as deputy directors.

It intends to work as a hub for multidisciplinary research focused on work and health. The centre has stated: “We will increase capacity in work and health research by fostering academic collaboration and encouraging and nurturing researchers in this field.”

In particular, the centre is aiming to bring together researchers and scientists from a range of different specialties, including occupational and respiratory medicine; occupational psychiatry and psychology; epidemiology and biostatistics; sociology; policy analysis and health economics, as well as patient, public, and employer representation.

It will focus on three primary areas of research: occupational health, occupational lung diseases, and occupational mental health, with a stated aim to “develop and undertake novel research examining the relationship between health, disease, and work”.

OH professionals wanting to find out more about the centre and its work can visit the LCWH website.