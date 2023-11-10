CancerReturn to work and rehabilitationOccupational HealthOHW+

NHS to offer ‘repurposed’ drug to tackle breast cancer

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Breast cancer screening. Better treatments and diagnosis means mortality rates have fallen by two-thirds in the past 20 years.
Image: Shutterstock
Breast cancer screening. Better treatments and diagnosis means mortality rates have fallen by two-thirds in the past 20 years.
Image: Shutterstock

Tens of thousands more women at increased risk of breast cancer are to be offered a ‘repurposed’ NHS drug, after it was licensed in a new use to help prevent the disease.

Anastrozole, which has been used for many years as a breast cancer treatment, has now been licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as a preventive option, said NHS England. It is hoped the move could help to prevent around 2,000 cases of breast cancer in England.

The drug, which is off-patent, has been shown in trials to reduce the incidence of the disease in post-menopausal women at increased risk of the disease by almost 50%.

It was first recommended as a preventive option by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in 2017. However, with the treatment being unlicensed in this use, uptake has remained low.

Using NHS England’s Medicines Repurposing Programme, the drug has now been granted a new indication by the MHRA as a preventive option for women at increased risk, including those with a significant family history of the disease.

The programme looks at using existing medicines in new ways to benefit patients and the NHS. It was set up in 2021, is hosted by NHS England and supported by the Department of Health and Social Care, the MHRA, NICE, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Breast cancer

Breast cancer: employers’ role in education and detection

Third of women failing to check regularly for breast cancer

Breast cancer mortality now down by two-thirds

During the pandemic, it was used to repurpose tocilizumab, an arthritis drug, and dexamethasone, a widely available steroid, as treatments for Covid-19.

Around 289,000 women at moderate or high risk of breast cancer could be eligible for the drug. While not all will choose to take it, it is estimated that, if 25% do, around 2,000 cases of breast cancer could potentially be prevented in England, while saving the NHS around £15m in treatment costs, NHS England said.

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “Allowing more women to live healthier lives, free of breast cancer is truly remarkable, and we hope that licensing anastrozole for a new use today represents the first step to ensuring this risk-reducing option can be accessed by all who could benefit from it.

“This is the first drug to be repurposed through a world-leading new programme to help us realise the full potential of existing medicines in new uses to save and improve more lives on the NHS. Thanks to this initiative, we hope that greater access to anastrozole could enable more women to take risk-reducing steps if they’d like to, helping them live without fear of breast cancer,” she added.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in England, with 47,000 people being diagnosed each year.

 

Personnel Today Awards newsletter

Be the first to read updates relating to the annual Personnel Today Awards, celebrating excellence in HR and L&D among employers and suppliers.

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Working outdoors in the sun fuelling skin cancer...

Liver disease: NHS mobile screening finds more than...

Cancer and work: Less than half of managers...

Cancer still causing two million years of people’s...

Unions demand 40-year deadline for asbestos removal

Breast cancer: employers’ role in education and detection

Vaping study to gauge effect on cardiovascular health

Third of women failing to check regularly for...

Scotland struggling to control work-related ill health

‘Forever chemicals’ can raise risks of ovarian cancer...