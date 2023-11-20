Millions struggling with ‘work-limiting’ health conditions

As many as 3.7 million people are struggling with a ‘work-limiting’ health condition that restricts the type or amount of work they can do, research has suggested.

The analysis by The Health Foundation has concluded this figure risen by 1.4 million over the past decade and, at 12% of the working-age population, now almost matches the number of people with work-limiting conditions who are not in work.

The findings have come ahead of this week’s Autumn Statement, which is expected to announce tighter sanctions for those out of work claiming benefits as well as incentives for employers to invest more in workplace health benefits and occupational health provision.

There is also a persistent earnings gap between those who report work-limiting conditions and those who do not. This ‘health pay gap’ for full-time workers is £2.50 per hour, which means that people with a work-limiting health condition on average, earn 15% less, the foundation said.

The rise in work-limiting conditions has been driven by a sharp increase in mental ill health, which has increased more than four-fold among 16-34-year-olds over the last decade, it concluded.

A 16-34-year-old employed in 2023 is now as likely to report a work-limiting condition as someone in work aged 45-54 did 10 years ago, it added.

Across the workforce, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular conditions remain the most common form of work-limiting health conditions.

However, work-limiting conditions do not impact people equally. For example, they are more likely to affect women and people living in deprived areas.

The foundation has also launched a Commission for Healthier Working Lives that over the next 18 months will partner with expert organisations to develop an evidence base and engage with employers, trade unions and other stakeholders to build a shared understanding of the growing challenge of working-age ill-health and build a consensus on the action needed.

Dr Jennifer Dixon, Health Foundation chief executive, said: “With 3.7 million working-age people in work with a health condition that is ‘work-limiting’ and 2.6 million economically inactive due to ill health, the country has a significant problem.

“The impact of poor health on individuals and their families, whether they are in work or not, is considerable. And for the country poor health in the working age-population will drag down productivity, the economy and add a huge avoidable burden on public services and employers.

“Fresh thinking and action is now needed, which is why the work of the Commission for Healthier Working Lives will be crucial,” she added.

Separately, research has suggested that nearly half a million people are out of work in the UK because they eat, smoke or drink too much.

A coalition of three health charities examined the economic harm of diseases caused by tobacco, alcohol and obesity, in particular the impact of junk food, unhealthy food advertising and promotions unhealthy food advertising and promotions.

Illnesses such as type 2 diabetes and lung cancer keep an estimated 459,000 people out of work, costing the UK economy £31bn a year, the report by Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), the Obesity Health Alliance and the Alcohol Health Alliance (AHA) concluded.

Two thirds of adults are obese or overweight and there are a million weight-related hospital admissions each year in England. There are 980,000 alcohol-related hospital admissions and 506,000 linked to tobacco, it added.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Ash, said: “The harmful levels at which products are consumed, driven by marketing, has a significant impact on our economy and public services, not to mention the health and wellbeing of millions of people. Government must act to protect health and promote a thriving economy.”