OH needs to work harder to protect ‘clinical judgement’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Since December 2019 and the first reported cases of Covid-19 emerged around the world uncertainty is the abiding message delivered through two words: ‘unprecedented times’. With uncertainty comes anxiety, which can lead to depression. A study partnered by SAP & Qualtrics and led by Mind Share Partners (April 2020) concluded that a staggering 42% of employees globally admitted their “mental health had declined since the pandemic started”, or a near equivalent of one in two. To set this in some context, just four months previously consultancy Willis Towers Watson had argued this global figure was global 20%, or one in five (Willis Towers Watson, January 2020). Equally worrying, a Harvard Business Review study from last summer (August 2020) argued 46% of employees said their company had not proactively shared mental health literature or guidance to help Fast forward 12 months to August this year and a report from Lime Group (August, 2021) reported that 25% of U.K. employees had hit psychological breaking point, with 56% of women and 45% of men admitting they had put a brave face on for colleagues.We all know HR is a professional requirement within any organisation. But, I’d argue now is the time for those professionals to admit they are out of their depth when it comes to decisions