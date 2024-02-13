FOM names Dr Robin Cordell as next president

The Faculty of Occupational Medicine (FOM) has named its next president, Dr Robin Cordell.

Dr Cordell, an experienced occupational medicine physician with a background in NHS general practice, will take over from the current president, Professor Steve Nimmo, in September.

A former president of the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM), Cordell is chair of Cordell Health, a social enterprise delivering specialist occupational health services, and a director of the Council for Work and Health. He has also held senior medical leadership roles in NATO and the Ministry of Defence.

He will act as the chief ambassador and public spokesperson for FOM, the UK’s professional and educational body for occupational medicine, and will work closely with other medical and allied health professionals to help enhance workers’ health.

Cordell is an examiner for the FOM diploma in occupational health practice (DipOH Prac) and led the recent SEQOHS standards review.

“I feel privileged to be asked to represent the Faculty later this year in what continues to be a time of some challenge and significant opportunity for our specialty, and the real potential for enhancing health and work nationally,” Cordell said.

“I will seek to continue the momentum built by Steve Nimmo and his work with the other colleagues who have been engaged at a senior level in government and the NHS, as well as work to build the occupational health workforce. In my view the Faculty is central not only to increasing capacity, but also in making a critical contribution to assurance of the quality of services required to meet this need.

“I see an inclusive and collegiate approach as essential, including building on the DOccMed [Diploma in Occupational Medicine] workforce, and the new DipOH Prac, and working with the full breadth of those engaged in health and work.”