CPD: ‘PG tips’ – integrating evidence into practice guidelines

by Jo Rhodes and Anne Harriss
by Jo Rhodes and Anne Harriss
Vaccine misinformation, from MMR through to Covid-19, means OHNs must be able to show how international research indicates the safety and efficacy of immunisations. Image: Shutterstock

In the second article in their two-part series on evidence-based practice, Jo Rhodes and Professor Anne Harriss outline effective scrutiny of practice guidelines, and assess the perils of media and online misinformation. Jo Rhodes is an occupational health nurse and Professor Anne Harriss MSc, BEd, RGN, OHNC, RSCPHN, CMIOSH, NTFHEA, PFHEA, FRCN is emeritus professor of occupational health and president of SOM. The first article in this series of two covering evidence-based practice highlighted the importance of evidence-based practice and how evidence is sourced. There is reference within that article to the importance of the scrutiny of practice guidelines (PGs). These will be the focus of this article. As there is the potential for conflicting or poorly compiled guidelines, user scrutiny is essential. Guideline assessment tools assist in the critical evaluation of PGs. Brouwers et al (2010) recommend the benefit of the AGREE II (2010) tool, which consists of six domains and 23 associated characteristics, to assist in such evaluation. This article highlights how these domains can be applied to the critical evaluation and development of PGs for use in the occupational health (OH) setting. For example, when reviewing practice guidelines relating to back pain, the term “back pain” can be used to collect information regarding PGs to identify development strengths, weaknesses, and legitimacy for clinical implementation.

Sourcing high-quality research evidence

The TRIP clinical search engine can be used effectively as it is designed to quickly and easily source high-quality research evidence that can be used to underpin occupational health practice. So, when searching using the term “back pain” TRIP located: “Low back pain and sciatica in over 16s: assessment and management” (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), 2016 a) and “Non-invasive t
Jo Rhodes is an occupational health nurse and Professor Anne Harriss MSc, BEd, RGN, OHNC, RSCPHN, CMIOSH, NTFHEA, PFHEA, FRCN is emeritus professor of occupational health and president of SOM.

