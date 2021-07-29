OH’s leadership role in managing psychosocial risk

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The arrival of a new ISO standard, ISO 45003, this summer will put the management of psychological health and safety and psychosocial risk firmly in the spotlight. Occupational health practitioners would do well therefore to be getting up to speed with it so they can provide effective leadership, argues Sheila Lord. Wellbeing is often put under the remit of HR professionals but is this the right approach, especially with the arrival this summer of a new ISO standard for managing psychological health and safety at work? How many organisations are knowingly or unknowingly breaking the law when it comes to workplace wellbeing, especially in these times of Covid when mental ill health and stress levels globally are at an all-time high as we continue to work our way through the pandemic? I wouldn’t like to hazard a guess but, when I ask businesses about their psychosocial risk assessments, only around 5% are carrying out these assessments regularly.
Sheila Lord (MCIPS) is director of BMR Health and Wellbeing