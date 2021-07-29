Changing attitudes to mental health: Dr Paola Carr-Walker talks to Oven-Ready HR

- Whether employee mental health and wellbeing would be as high up the organisational agenda if it wasn't for Covid-19;
- How mental health is forecast to become the world's number one health crisis;
- 'Hospital grade' mental health issues are as likely to be found in the workplace as they are in a specialist environment;
- Are we too reliant nowadays on feeling 'happy'? Is it healthier to accept that occasionally things go wrong?
- Should we think about our mental health in the same way we do our physical health?
- Aside from Covid-19 - what's been the catalyst for organisations to concentrate on employee wellbeing and mental fitness
- How effective leaders build mental fitness into their organisational culture and how important they are in breaking down the stigma of mental health issues and giving opportunities for mental health to be discussed;
- How organisations should be managing hybrid working for their employees to remove worker uncertainty and anxiety;
- How mental fitness boosts happiness and productivity and preventions is far better than cure.