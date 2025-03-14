One in 10 firms taken to tribunal because of neurodiversity conflicts

More than one in 10 organisations (13%) have been involved in employment tribunals relating to neurodiversity, worrying new research has suggested.

The Neurodiversity Index 2025 report from City & Guilds also found nearly one in three neurodiverse employees are dissatisfied with the support they get from their employer, with more than half (51%) having taken time off work because of their neurodivergence.

More than a quarter (26%) of the 1,300 people polled reported having no adjustments put in place by their employer relating to their caring responsibilities for neurodivergent children.

The report, published ahead of ‘Neurodiversity Celebration Week’ next week and commissioned in partnership with Do-IT Solutions, concluded that four in 10 (41%) of neurodivergent employees feel affected by challenges in the workplace most days.

There was a risk this lack of support for neurodiverse individuals in the workplace could contribute to burnout, workplace conflicts, and mental health needs not being considered in policies, City & Guilds warned.

More positively, more than half (55%) of individuals who had disclosed their condition in the workplace said they had received an ‘OK’ or ‘good’ response, an improvement from the 42% who said the same in a similar poll last year.

Half (50%) of organisations with websites now had accessibility features, compared with 35% last year. More than four of 10 senior leaders (43%) had also now received specific training in relation to neurodiversity in the past 12 months, the survey found.

Kirstie Donnelly, CEO of City & Guilds, said: “It’s great to see improvement areas such as training and accessibility in this year’s Neurodiversity Index, but there’s still a lot of work to be done to ensure more workplaces are neuroinclusive.

“Reports such as this help organisations assess their current practices and policies, learn from the recommendations and make reasonable adjustments. At City & Guilds, we wholeheartedly believe that by building awareness of neurodiversity and embedding it into workplace activity we can better support more people to thrive,” she added.

