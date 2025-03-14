Reasonable adjustmentsPersonnel TodayDisabilityDisability discriminationLatest News

One in 10 firms taken to tribunal because of neurodiversity conflicts

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

More than one in 10 organisations (13%) have been involved in employment tribunals relating to neurodiversity, worrying new research has suggested.

The Neurodiversity Index 2025 report from City & Guilds also found nearly one in three neurodiverse employees are dissatisfied with the support they get from their employer, with more than half (51%) having taken time off work because of their neurodivergence.

More than a quarter (26%) of the 1,300 people polled reported having no adjustments put in place by their employer relating to their caring responsibilities for neurodivergent children.

Neurodiversity

Acas report on neurodiversity: all workplaces can be inclusive

Law firm partners with neurodiversity training specialist

Candidates think neurodiversity is ‘red flag’ for employers

The report, published ahead of ‘Neurodiversity Celebration Week’ next week and commissioned in partnership with Do-IT Solutions, concluded that four in 10 (41%) of neurodivergent employees feel affected by challenges in the workplace most days.

There was a risk this lack of support for neurodiverse individuals in the workplace could contribute to burnout, workplace conflicts, and mental health needs not being considered in policies, City & Guilds warned.

More positively, more than half (55%) of individuals who had disclosed their condition in the workplace said they had received an ‘OK’ or ‘good’ response, an improvement from the 42% who said the same in a similar poll last year.

Half (50%) of organisations with websites now had accessibility features, compared with 35% last year. More than four of 10 senior leaders (43%) had also now received specific training in relation to neurodiversity in the past 12 months, the survey found.

Kirstie Donnelly, CEO of City & Guilds, said: “It’s great to see improvement areas such as training and accessibility in this year’s Neurodiversity Index, but there’s still a lot of work to be done to ensure more workplaces are neuroinclusive.

“Reports such as this help organisations assess their current practices and policies, learn from the recommendations and make reasonable adjustments. At City & Guilds, we wholeheartedly believe that by building awareness of neurodiversity and embedding it into workplace activity we can better support more people to thrive,” she added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

You may also like

Finance leaders stressed and overworked – poll

Apple could give in to anti-DEI orders

Government must provide ‘clear direction’ on AI adoption

Hidden in plain sight: Addressing the silent struggles...

Keep Britain Working review ‘opportunity to reset’ workforce...

Eight in 10 employers agree they have important...

Winter flu surge an ‘unprecedented’ challenge for employers

Black men have higher rates of late-stage prostate...

Why occupational health may find itself in the...

How HR in higher education is navigating stormy...